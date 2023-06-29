Louise K. Gilbert, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023. She was 97 years old.

Born in Amity, NY, on April 16, 1926, she was one of three children of Philip and Katherine (nee Schlagel) Keil. Louise enjoyed sharing many fond memories of her early years on the farm in Amity with her parents and siblings.

Louise was married to the late Calvin H. Gilbert for 44 years until he passed - too early - in 1995. She lovingly cared for him in his last years and missed him every day after his passing.

Louise was a very active member of the Warwick United Methodist Church right up until her passing and delighted in reminiscing about her years serving in the Church’s COGS Club. She and Calvin loved to entertain family and friends. They both enjoyed years of service with their extended family they found within the Raymond Hose Warwick Fire Department. She loved working with her hands and was a gifted seamstress and master craftswoman throughout all of her years. Her family admiringly called her a “serious homemaker” because of her baking, gardening and pride she always put into her home. Throughout the past several years friends stopping by for a visit would refer to her as “Aunt Louise!” This was a title she enjoyed and lovingly responded with a gentle smile and a sparkle in her eye.

Louise is survived by her great-nieces and nephews whom she loved as if they were her kids: Sharlene Miller-Pizza and her husband, Donald of Warwick; Paul Miller III and his wife, Karen of Warwick; Christine Mednick and her husband, David of Wesley Hills, NY; Robert Schmick and his wife, Jean of Maine; and Kimberly Mueller & her husband, Mark of Colorado; great-great-nieces and nephews include: Jessica Christoffel, Amelia Pizza and Isabella Pizza, Jared and Ashley Miller, Louie Mednick, Gabe and Genevieve Schmick and Giselle Mueller. She was predeceased by her beloved Calvin; sisters, Emma Keil Miller Sisco and Lydia Keil Hasbrouck.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6 at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Louise’s memory to the Warwick United Methodist Church, 135 Forester Ave., Warwick, NY 10990 or The Raymond Hose Co. WFD, 200 West Street, Warwick, NY 10990.

