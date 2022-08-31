Louise E. McCutcheon, age 91, of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Monday, August 15, 2022 at her home.

Louise was born at her home in Reading, PA on September 3, 1930. She is the daughter of the late Joseph Eberl (1890-1981) and the late Anna (Sattler) Eberl (1900-1963). Louise was also predeceased by her two siblings Carl Eberl (1925-2012) and Elizabeth(Betty) Engelhardt (1927-1976).

Inspired to become an artist by her second grade teacher, Louise pursued her passion of art as a career. After graduating from high school with a class rank of 57 out of 700 students, Louise enrolled in Kutztown State Teachers College, majoring in Art Education. Louise graduated in 1952 at the top of her class with a BS in Art Education and took a job teaching art in the Philadelphia suburbs, first through eighth grade, for $2800 for the school year, wheeling a little art cart from classroom to classroom, as there was no designated art classroom.

That same year, Louise married Edwin P. Harned, Jr. (1930-2012) on 12/4/52, who she met on 2/23/52 during a blind date at a basketball game at a friend’s college. Edwln was in the Army and they lived in both CA and Germany tor a few years until returning to Wyckoff, NJ, Edwin’s hometown.

Daughter (and only child) Nancy was born in 1957. Louise once again returned to work teaching art part-time when Nancy started first grade. Louise also enjoyed painting with various art classes and particularly enjoyed doing house portraits for clients, but mainly painted for pleasure, occasionally entering her work in art shows. Over several decades, Louise has created well over 100 beautiful paintings using various mediums, and many of her paintings hang in throughout the US.

After her divorce from Edwin in 1980, Louise worked for 12 years at a picture framing shop in Waldwick, NJ. Louise had a special talent and a keen eye for selecting the best possible mat and frame for a piece of art, complementing it beautifully. It was there in the frame shop that Louise met recent widower Donald McCutcheon (1922-2001), who was having some of his late wife’s artwork framed. Louise and Donald married on 1/12/85.

They resided in Donald’s home in Saddle River NJ, then moved to Blandon PA, and finally to Newburgh, NY to be closer to family. Louise gained three wonderful stepchildren in her marriage to Donald, Carol Openshaw, Marianne Kogge, and Timothy McCutcheon. Sadly, Donald passed away on 11/3/01.

Louise moved to Cornwall in 2004 and then again to Liberty Green in Warwick in 2009. She was thrilled to be living even nearer to daughter Nancy, son-in-law Robert Warner, and her three beloved granddaughters lngrid (Warner)Whitley, Kirsten (Warner) Hluszko. and Hannah Warner.

Louise started her mentoringjob at the Wallkill River School in Montgomery NY in November 2007 and it was thehighlight of her week for many happy years. She enjoyed the camaraderie of newand old friendships made in the wonderful atmosphere of creating beautiful artas a signature member of the Northeast Watercolor Society, and members of boththe MiddletownArt Group and Warwick Art League, She certainly was a well-loved member of theartist community.

Besides her passion for her artwork, she loved her family and friends and time spent with them was of utmost importance to Louise. She never missed a birthday or special occasion and always enjoyed sending greeting cards with lovely handwritten notes, some of which were her own paintings made into beautifully printed cards.

Louise also loved taking photos and kept dozens of photo albums and framed photos, documenting little details about many of the photos. She was a wonderful cook, kept a very organized household, great at decorating her home, and enjoyed being surrounded by many fine treasures and antiques.

She was from a musical family and loved playing the piano, she loved to travel and loved the beach, and particularly loved anything having to do with colonial Williamsburg, visiting there numerous times. She loved to entertain and host dinner parties, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Louise loved animals, particularly dogs, and had a few dogs as pets throughout her life that were very precious to her.

Louise will always be remembered as a very talented artist, a fiercely strong and independent woman, and a loving and giving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She was so looking forward to becoming a great grandmother for the first time in September, and enjoyed attending granddaughter lngrid’s baby shower, held on 8/6, where she got to spend time with many of her beloved family members. She will be missed by all, and her memory will live on. May she rest in eternal peace in heaven.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, NY on 12/3/22, More details to follow.

Cory Johnston Donovan Funeral Home 82 South Church St. Goshen, NY 10924; (845) 294-6422