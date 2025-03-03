Louis J. Miloszewski Jr., 69

Louis J. Miloszewski Jr. of Florida, NY, a lifelong dairy farmer, entered into rest on Friday, February 28, 2025. He was 69.

The son of the late Louis J. Miloszewski Sr. and Anna Yanosh Miloszewski, he was born on May 12, 1955, in Warwick, NY.

He is survived by his sisters Louise Cummings and her husband George, Rose Pawliczak and Theresa Kelley, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Visitation: Thursday, March 6 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Thursday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.