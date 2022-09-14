Lorraine Portelli of Warwick, NY passed away on September 10, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 69 years old.

Born on March 10, 1953 in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of Joseph V. and Rose Lampone who predeceased her.

Lorraine was a substitute teacher with the Warwick Valley School District. She taught CCD for many years at St. Stephen’s Church. And she volunteered in the community for many events over the years alongside her husband Anthony.

Lorraine is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Anthony; son Nicholas and his wife Kelly of Sykesville, MD; granddaughter Gabriella; sister Valerie Barber of Ringwood, NJ; and her niece and nephew. She was predeceased by son Anthony.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com