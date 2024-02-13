Lois Simonson, 93

Lois Simonson of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at home. She was 93.

The daughter of the late Owen Knable and Kathryn Murphy Knable, Lois was born on March 5, 1930, in Staten Island, NY.

Mom was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY, and a member of the Seward Senior Citizens. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family meant everything to her.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Christensen and husband Arthur of Warwick; two grandchildren, Jennifer Burrow and husband Brian of Goshen and their children Deliliah and Carver, and Daniel Edgar Christensen and wife Jill of Goshen and their children Matthew and Ava; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Edgar R. Simonson.

Visitation: Sunday, February 11th from 1 to 4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral mass: Monday, February 12, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.