Linnea Vail, 65

Linnea Vail of Greenville, NY, entered into rest on Monday, March 10, 2025 at home, surrounded by her family. She was 65.

The daughter of the late Willard and Helen Bjorkstrom Bernhardsen, she was born on October 3, 1959, in Brooklyn, NY.

She is survived by her children Russell Vail and Ashley Vail, brother David Bernhardsen, along with nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Jeffrey Vail along with her brothers Willard, Keith, and Karl Bernhardsen.

As per her wishes, the family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Breasties.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.