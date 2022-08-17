Linda Maude Murphy

Ms. Linda Murphy, a former area resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her beloved family. She was 55. The daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Corbitt Murphy, Linda was born on October 19, 1966, in Rockville Centre, NY.

Linda grew up in the heart of the black dirt region, graduating from John S. Burke Catholic High School (‘84) and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from SUNY Geneseo (‘89) before giving birth to a daughter. A hard-working, wise, and compassionate single parent, her initial vocation saw her advocating for children and families in Orange County through the Department of Social Services. She later pivoted into retail management, where she used her passions to help others, acting as a leader and friend. In 2019 she relocated to Orlando, FL where she enjoyed sitting on the lanai like a Golden Girl and curling up to a true-crime drama with her furry companions.

Survivors include her daughter Jenna, of Los Angeles CA, brother Edward G. Murphy, of Peekskill NY, sister Lori Murphy-Wydra, and brother-in-law David Wydra, of Oak Ridge NJ, a loving constellation of cousins and friends, as well as her beloved dog Tosh and cat Toby.

Linda was predeceased by her mother and father Gladys Helen and Edward P Murphy of Pine Island NY, and her foster brother Randy Beach of Utica NY.

Visitation was held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home in Pine Bush, NY. A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Stanislaus RC Church in Pine Island, NY with Rev. Jack Arlotta officiating, followed by burial in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s name may be made to The Single Parent Project www.singleparentproject.org.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.