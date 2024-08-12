Linda M. Schiefelbein, 82

Linda M. Schiefelbein, a long-time resident of Warwick, passed away on August 7, 2024, after a short battle against cancer and unexpected complications. She was 82 years old. Linda was born to Gus and Edythe Holmes in Jersey City, NJ, on February 23, 1942.

She graduated from Teaneck High School, Teaneck, NJ, in 1959. She married the boy across the street, Russ Schiefelbein, in 1960. They settled first in Lodi, NJ, and moved to Warwick in 1968.

She worked for the Warwick Valley Central School District in the middle and high school cafeterias for seven years and for the Orange County Clerk’s Office for 21 years, retiring in 2004.

She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandson. She got immense pleasure when all her family could be together at once. She was a member of the Golden Floridian senior group and enjoyed her “Seniors” meetings, card games and trips, especially to the casino. She loved her cats and now joins her babies Casey, Bear, Chiefy, Kiara and her special boy, Simba.

Linda is survived by her children: daughter Kathy Macagnone of West Chester, Pa., and grandsons Michael and his fiancé Miranda of Washington, D.C., and Thomas and his wife Leigh and great-grandson Owen, of Cape May, NJ; daughter Marianne Petersen and granddaughter Rachel Harris of Warwick, NY; son Scott Schiefelbein of Rutherfordton, NC, and granddaughters Samantha Schiefelbein of Rutherfordton and Caitlin Schiefelbein of Boone, NC; brother Peter Holmes and his wife Mary; sister-in-law Ferle Schiefelbein; cousin Susan Maselli; and many nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and former son-in-law Victor Petersen.

At her request a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.