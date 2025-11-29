Linda K. Chambers

Linda Karen Chambers of Warwick, N.Y., and formerly Staten Island, N.Y., passed away on Nov.16, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was 80 years old.

Born in Staten Island, N.Y., on May 27, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Lillian (nee Gualondi) Holder.

Linda was an avid bowler at Pin Street in Warwick and loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved the fall season and Halloween in particular as well as living in Warwick, N.Y. She was a parishioner of St. Stephen Church in Warwick. Before moving to Warwick, Linda enjoyed working as a Chiropractic Assistant for both Dr. Simone and Dr. Orsini in Staten Island, N.Y.

She is survived by her husband William “Bill” Chambers, Jr. of Warwick, N.Y.; son William “Billy” Chambers III and his wife Anne-Marie of Aberdeen Twp., N.J.; daughter Sherri Freedman and her husband Mitch of Warwick, N.Y.; son Michael Chambers and his wife Hannelore of Warwick, N.Y. Also, surviving are her seven grandchildren Alyssa, Ashley, and Ryan Chambers; Matthew and Michael Freedman; and Colin and Oscar Chambers.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Md. 21741 or online at www.cancer.org/donate.