Lillian N. Arnott, 82

Lillian N. Arnott of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. She was 82. The daughter of the late Robert Brola Sr. and Augusta Vandermulen Brola, she was born on February 7, 1942, in Washingtonville, NY.

She is survived by son Richard Arnott III and wife Linda; son Scott C. Arnott and wife Candy; four grandchildren, Emily, Craig, Ashley and Scott Arnott; brother Richard Brola; and a sister, Hazel Brandt.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Arnott Jr., and two brothers, Robert Brola Jr. and Ronald Brola.

As per the family’s wishes, a private funeral and burial will take place in the Florida Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.