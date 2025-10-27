Lewis Lempka of Slate Hill, N.Y., entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at home. He was 83.

The son of the late Theodore and Helen Dulak Lempka he was born on Aug. 24, 1942 in Goshen, N.Y.

He was a retired Line Foreman for Orange & Rockland Utilities, Middletown, N.Y., as well as an Honorary member of the Dikeman Engine and Hose Co., Goshen N.Y. where he has been a member for over 60 years.

Our dad was a pillar of strength and compassion, tirelessly caring for our family with unwavering devotion. He was an avid hunter & fisherman who enjoyed these activities with his son and grandchildren, his family was everything.

He is survived by his children, Kathleen Myers (Joseph), Michael Lempka (Alicia), and Lisa Brown (Ben); grandchildren, Bri Cambareri (John), Mackenzie Myers, Isabella Brown, Sadie Brown, Sam Brown, Kayleigh Newhouse, Alexander Lempka, Seamus Silvius (Travis), Mikaela Bailey, and Brannoc Bailey; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Harper, John and Lucy; sister-in-law, Claudia Gugliotta; brother-in-law, Joseph Gugliotta (Margaret).

He was recently predeceased by his wife Marie Gugliotta Lempka.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday Oct. 28, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

A cremation burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday Oct. 31, 2025 at St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.