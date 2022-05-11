Leonard Daniel Putkowski, of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on May 9, 2022. He was 89 years old.

The son of the late Joseph and Mary Andryshak Putkowski, he was born on November 15, 1932 at home in Warwick, NY.

He was a retired onion farmer as well as a retired machine technician for Mechanical Rubber, Warwick, NY.

Leonard was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Dixie; son Mark Putkowski wife Lisa and their children Leah and Andrew; daughter Joanne Fairweather husband Richard and their children Sarah and Samantha; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sisters Anna Sadecki & Josephine Wood, and brothers Casimir, Walter, Matthew and Edward Putkowski.

Visitation will be held on Friday May 13, 2022 from 4-7 pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 690 Co. Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral service will be held Saturday May 14 at 10 am at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in St. Peter Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com