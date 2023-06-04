Leon F. Sinsabaugh of Otisville, NY (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on June 1, 2023, after a long illness. He was 71 years old.

Born in Warwick, NY on June 28, 1951, he was the son of the late William and Alma (nee Mott) Sinsabaugh.

Prior to his illness, Leon worked as a surveyor for Conrad Close & Ewald in Port Jervis, NY. Leon also worked at Camp Deerpark in Cuddebackville, NY as a jack-of-all trades/dishwasher and maintenance man.

A family statement reads, “Leon was a friend to any and all who came across his path. He spent his days keeping busy and was always helping others. He was lovingly known as ‘crazy Uncle Leon’ by the whole family as he would always show up to events in either one of his homemade shirts or an old top hat. He was always joking and telling jokes, playing his guitar or harmonica, and making everyone smile and laugh. Leon handmade gifts and funny tokens that he gave away to friends and family. He was so very kind and that kindness came through even after he lost his voice due to a stroke. Leon made people love him just being around him; his smile was very contagious!

Leon was a servant of God and would tell anyone and everyone he came across about the good word. Anyone who was lucky enough to know him could see the light he brought to this world! He will be sorely missed, but the memories we all have will keep him alive in our hearts and minds!”

Leon is survived by his daughters, Megan Sinsabaugh-Boll of Otisville, NY, and Sarah Cromie of Cookville, TN; sister, Janet Folino of Warwick, NY; brother, Henry Sinsabaugh of TX; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Shirley Conklin and brother William Sinsabaugh.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with a service on Tuesday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.