Lee Edward Hemphill, 75

Lee Edward Hemphill of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2023, at The Willows at Ramapo in Suffern, NY. He was 75 years old.

Born in Wilmington, Del., on April 6, 1948, he was the son of Lee Edward and Rheba (Greer) Hemphill.

Lee earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and worked as a business consultant in Warwick, NY.

Lee is survived by his beloved wife Susan Naruk and brother-in-law Stephen Naruk.

Private arrangements were made. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lee’s memory to the American Cancer Society.