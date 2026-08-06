Lauren Gibson, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2026, at Villa Marie Claire in New Jersey, after a valiant battle. She was 43 years old.

Born in Middletown, N.Y., on July 28, 1983, Lauren was the beloved daughter of Diane (née Strauss) English and the late James T. English.

A natural athlete and dedicated student from her youth, Lauren was active in volleyball throughout middle school and high school. Her commitment to service began early as an active member of Girl Scout Troop 362 in Greenwood Lake, where she earned the distinguished Girl Scout Gold Award. Lauren pursued her lifelong dream of teaching, ultimately joining the Ramapo/Indian Hills School District, where she dedicated her days to enriching students’ lives through the art department.

Beyond her professional career, Lauren poured her energy into her family and community. As a mom, she was very active in her girls’ activities: serving as a basketball coach for her daughter Alice and as an enthusiastic soccer mom for both Alice and Olivia. She was also Girl Scout troop leader for troops #209 and #549.

Community service held a profound place in Lauren’s heart. She was an avid supporter of the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind in Smithtown, Long Island, N.Y. Lauren and her family opened their home to River and Harper, two dogs who were former trainees from the foundation that Lauren wanted to give a home to when they weren’t assigned an owner. As a registered handler for River and an active member of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, Lauren and River frequently visited hospitals and schools to bring comfort, joy, and healing to the sick and young.

Lauren is survived by her loving family: husband Sean and two daughters: Alice and Olivia; mother Diane English; her extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins; many cherished friends, and the countless students and community members whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made toward Alice’s and Olivia’s future education via this GoFundMe link: GoFundMe (https://shorturl.at/9YrED).

Private arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.