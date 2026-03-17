Laura A. Jennings of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away on March 10, 2026, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern. She was 75 years old.

Born in New York, N.Y., on Sept. 25, 1950, the daughter of Edward and Anna (née Romano) Allen, Laura lived in the Bronx for many years before moving to Greenwood Lake.

Laura was a retired case worker with a DDSO in Middletown, N.Y.

Laura’s life revolved around her family, especially in her role as “Grandma” to her adored grandchildren.

Laura is survived by her husband Charles F. Jennings; sons Daniel Hauser and Jason Jennings and his wife Pamela; grandchildren: Jason Jennings Jr., Brandon and Evan Jennings; sister Victoria Allen and many nieces and nephews. She has been reunited with her son Charles Jennings and her granddaughter Mackenzie Rae Jennings who predeceased her.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at the funeral home, followed by entombment at St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, N.Y.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.