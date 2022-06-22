Kevin E. Kovatch, of Daytona Beach (formerly of Warwick, NY), passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2022. He was 53 years old.

Born in Nyack, NY on October 29, 1968, he was the son of Edith (Niedworok) and the late Kenneth Kovatch, Sr.

Kevin was former maintenance staff at Orange Farms, Goshen. He also worked in construction, installing flooring when he began working on his own.

A family statement reads, “Kevin loved to travel and took an exceptional trip to see the Badlands in South Dakota. Kevin had a place in his heart for God. He enjoyed reading the bible and sharing stories based on scripture. It was for sure that he had a big heart; he was kind and sensitive. He loved Daytona Beach, FL.

He left Warwick as a young adult and made Daytona his home; he loved the beach and the sun. Kevin had a dog, Vinnie, whom he loved very much. Kevin would play his harmonica and guitar and Vinnie would sing along! One of Kevin’s favorite things to do as a kid was go fishing; he loved being at the water and feeling free.

Kevin loved history; he had an exceptional memory and he loved to tell stories. Kevin loved the Grateful Dead. His favorite song was ‘Ripple’. Kevin was on a path of his own; he lived life the way he wanted to. Part of the lyrics in ‘Ripple” say ‘that path is for your step alone.’ Kevin lived life this way.

Kevin had a beautiful bond and relationship with his mom. Kevin loved her and they were as close as a mother and son could be. If we could hear him now, he would be saying, Thanks, Mom, for always being there and I’ll always love you. Kevin will be missed greatly and remembered forever. Love you Kevin.

Kevin is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Becky” Kovatch of West Brattleboro, VT; doting mother, Edith Kovatch, of Warwick, NY; sister Karen Vermillion and her husband Mike, of Warwick, NY; nephew David Schermerhorn and his partner Ashleigh; niece Rachael Schermerhorn and her partner Matt; two great-nieces Madison and Charlotte Williams; Aunt Janie and her husband Robert, Aunt Joan and Uncle Ray, Uncle John, and multiple cousins. He was predeceased by his father Kenneth Sr. and brother, Kenneth Jr.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com