Kevin Ciaccio, 73

Kevin Ciaccio, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2024, at the Westchester Medical Center. He was 73. The son of the late Ben and Margret (Fleming) Ciaccio, Kevin was born on September 24, 1950, in Baldwin, NY.

Kevin is survived by his three sons, Christopher, Michael, and Joseph Ciaccio.

Visitation: Sunday, August 18, 2024, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, August 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake with Fr. Reynor Santiago officiating. Interment to immediately follow at the Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah, NJ 07430.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin’s name may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service — 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.