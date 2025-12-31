Kenneth Vassilatos of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home with his beloved daughter by his side. He had a brilliant run at life and was 97 years old.

Born in New York City, on April 20, 1928, he was the son of Gersasimos and Philomena (née Volonino) Vassilatos.

Ken was a truck driver and ran several concessions in Jack LaLanne Health Spas including NYC and Tuckahoe. In his youth he rode bulls in the rodeo circuit and followed it through the years. He rode when the sport wasn’t popular. He is a lifetime member of the PRCA Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Gold member #2991. He last rode a bull at age 65 in the Bronx. He loved fishing and hunting with friends, especially Bill Moore, Sr. He also was an avid lover of Quarter horses, showing and riding a majority of his life. He believed being around young people was key to longevity and that duct tape fixed everything.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Kris Vassilatos and her partner, Karl Diefenbach, along with two bonus children, Kristin Franzese and Matthew Kearns. He was pre-deceased by his step son, Robert Scala; his brothers Dennis (Barbara), Gerald and Doug; his Uncle Johnny (Lydia); his ex-wife Patty and several nephews and a niece, and a sister-in-law.

He also leaves behind a tight-knit family of nieces, nephews, and cousins: Lory (Mike), Patricia, Gerald, Bryan (Sarah), Aja, Dakota (Melissa), Marci (Walter), Lynn & sisters-in-law: Stella, Donna and Carol.

The family wishes to acknowledge Cardiologist Dr. Ainat Beniaminovitz, Electrophysiologist Dr. Daniel Wang for years of dedicated lifesaving skills and United Hospice for four days of continual help.

Per Ken’s wishes, private arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.