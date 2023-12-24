Kenneth R. Youngman, 88

The son of the late George W. Youngman and Katherine Leinweber Youngman, he was born on August 20, 1935, in Warwick, NY.

Ken worked as a plumber for Ralph Curry, later he worked for 25 years as a plumber for the State of New York, Letchworth Village in Rockland County. He was a member of the Pine Island Sportsman Club, Tall Pines Hunting Corp., the Pine Island Seniors and attended The Calvary Baptist Church, Warwick.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Estella Masker Youngman; beloved sons, Jeffrey Feagles (Barbara), Christopher Feagles (Helen) of Newport Richey, Fl., Douglas Feagles (Sharon) of Loveland, Ohio, and Timothy H. Feagles (Nicole) of Greenville, NY; nine grandchildren, Kenneth, Erika, Christen, Kevin, Sarah Hogan (Matt), Megan, Stephen, Timothy (Michelle) and Corrine DeSosa (Henry); step-grandchildren, Michael and Ashley Calahan; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, James Youngman (Marilyn); along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Clare Brown and Brenda Ferrara; brothers, Ira, Kenneth and Lawrence Youngman; and step-grandson, Justin Feagles.

As per his wishes, a private cremation was held and a memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 29 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Wisner Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.