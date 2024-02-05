Kenneth G. Evans Jr., 80

Kenneth G. Evans Jr., a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 80 years old.

Born in Warwick on May 11, 1943, he was the son of Kenneth G. Sr. and Stasia (nee Royce) Evans.

A devoted husband for 62 years, proud father, papa, and great-papa, his family knew he was a great handyman and the family saying was, “If Papa can’t fix it, no one can!”

Ken and his wife Dolores were the owners of Warwick Hardware on Main Street for over 50 years. Ken was an avid hunter, served as president of the Bucky Lane Hunting Club and was a member of the Bellvale Hunting Club. He was a friendly and outgoing guy who would do anything for anyone. In the community, Ken helped create the pee-wee football and girls’ softball leagues. He was a member of the men’s softball league. He was also a member of the Warwick Jaycees.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Dolores (nee Henderson); three daughters, Donna Simone and her husband Kevin of Milford, Pa., Christine Gurda and her husband Paul of Pine Island, NY, and Susan Osczepinski and her partner Joseph Noviski of Florida, NY; six grandchildren, Ginger Best and her husband Michael, Kimberly Preston and her husband Josh, Jessica Delos Santos and her husband Jason, Rachael Memoly and her husband Rob, Nicholas Gurda and his wife Meg, and Jenna Osczepinski; nine great-grandchildren, Reid, Ryan, Raegan, Liam, Grayson, Addison, Rowan, Cole, and Mason; brother Robert Allen Evans and his wife Sue of Moberly, Mo.; and sister Brenda Ducommun and her husband Curt of Shallotte, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service on Monday, February 5, at 12 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ken’s memory to the Warwick Backpack Snack Attack Program, 16 Maple Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.