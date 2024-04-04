Kenneth Bradford Jr.

Kenneth H. Bradford Jr. of West Milford went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2024. He was 80.

Ken was born in Kearny to the late Kenneth Bradford Sr. and Eleanor (nee Ralph) Bradford.

Ken worked as an auto mechanic for 60 years, most of them in his own business, Bradford’s Auto Repair in West Milford. He also worked many years at Carriage Auto Repair in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., before retiring.

While he was known for his auto work, he could fix most things that were mechanical. The more puzzling the problem, the more determined he was to repair it.

Ken was an active member of the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland. He loved putting his many talents to work there from light fixtures to lawn mowers, sinks, ceiling tiles and sound systems. And oh how he loved his coffee, so he made the coffee every Sunday for the church coffee hour. He served as president of the board of trustees for many years and was on the worship and finance committees. He could be found there working many days during the week and each Sunday as head usher.

His second love was Greenwood Lake either racing his Hobie Cat with the Awosting Yacht Club or just gently cruising in his power boat. Ken served a term as commodore of the Hobie Cat Fleet 135 and ran several Northeast Regional Hobie Cat Regattas on the lake. The Fourth of July fireworks on the lake was a favorite.

He loved his dogs, cats and oldies music.

Ken is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; his sisters, Sandra Waddell and Barbara Mackenzie and her husband Ted; nine nephews and nieces; 20 great-nephews and great-nieces; and one great-great- niece.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ken’s memory to the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, P.O. Box 288, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 or the West Milford Animal Shelter Society, P.O. Box 72, Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480.

