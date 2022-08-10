Mr. Keith Mann, a self-employed truck driver and resident of the Town of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was 68. The son of the late Ira and Ruth Milligan Mann, Keith was born on July 18, 1954, in Paterson, NJ.

Keith is remembered as a loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family, riding ATVs, and proudly taught his children how to fix an engine, big or small.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Predmore Mann; children: Keith Mann, Jr., Shawn Mann, Brad Mann, and Faye VanDunk; his sisters, Sue VanDunk, Janice Morgan, and Lydia Morgan; as well as his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Along with his parents, Keith was predeceased by his sister, Nola Milligan.

Cremation will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial of ashes will take place in the Warwick Cemetery at a later date.