Kathryn Malkan

Kathryn “Kate” Malkan of Greenville, formerly of Warwick and Goshen, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Kate was born on Nov. 17, 1964 in New York, NY. She is predeceased by her parents, C. James and Maureen Mushlit.

Kate worked in many fields and dedicated her life to helping people who were less fortunate. She worked as an LPN, orthotics specialist and assisted individuals with special needs and their families in accessing services. Kate served in various volunteer capacities including Habitat for Humanity and Independent Living.

Kate dedicated her life to her three boys and her husband and cherished every second shopping, camping, beach combing and cooking with and for her family. Kate enjoyed the friendship of too many people to count, and once you were her friend, you were her friend for life. Kate enjoyed getting together with friends and family and was often the life of the party. She was a beacon of light to all. Kate faced many hardships in her short life and through it all she remained tenacious and didn’t allow them to slow her down.

Kate is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Paul and three sons: Paul Jr. and fiancée Melanie of Middletown, Alexander and partner Jessica of Albany and Sean of Middletown. Kate is survived by her siblings: Monica Mushlit of Middletown, Jennifer Lewia and husband, Bruce of Kennebunk, Maine, Michael Mushlit and wife, Michelle of Newburgh and James Mushlit and wife, Deane of Manchester, Maine, and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will be private.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave. Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com