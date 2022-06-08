Kathryn D. Gerstner, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on June 2, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was 66 years old.

Born in Goshen, NY on November 13, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy (Boyd) Lempka.

Kathy worked in records management at the Warwick Town Hall. She loved to do crosswords, puzzles, crochet and sew. She loved to make her grandchildren’s Halloween costumes. Kathy was very into crime TV shows, Hallmark movies, and NASCAR. She loved spending weekends at her camper with any and all of her family. She was notorious for taking pictures of her family at the Warwick Fire Department parades. You would often see her running backwards to get the perfect shot of her husband. She never let a party get dull and would pull you up out of your seat to make you dance and have a good time. She lived life to the fullest.

A family statement reads, “Mom was the glue for our family; she always kept in close contact with all of us, even though we aren’t all close by. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson, and we all knew how much she loved us because she showed it in all that she did for us. We will all miss her tremendously.”

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, James Gerstner, Sr. of Warwick, NY; three daughters: Kimberly Quackenbush and her husband Chad of Jacksonville, NC, Kristina Krauss and her husband Joseph of Goshen, NY, and Kelli Doro and her husband Matthew of Dingmans Ferry, PA; three sons: James, Jr. of Warwick, Benjamin and his wife Renee, and Dylan, all of Warwick, NY; 13 adored grandchildren: Gabrielle, Caitlyn, Kaylee, Chelsea, Connor, Annabelle, Matthew Jr., Caiden, Ciley, Cattiana, Averie and Aria; adored great-grandson Lincoln; eight siblings: Nancy McBride(Terry), Deborah Voges, Francis Lempka III, Dorothy Corson, James Lempka(Barbara), Jacqueline McCoy(Keith), Theodore Lempka(Liz) and Elizabeth Raffa(Chris); along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, granddaughter Chloe Kathryn Quackenbush, and beloved brother-in-law Robert Voges.

The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kathy’s memory to the Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990 or the Raymond Hose Co. No. 2, Inc., 200 West Street, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com