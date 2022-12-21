Kathleen M. Varian, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Yonkers, NY) passed away on December 10, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern. She was 78 years old.

Born in Yonkers, NY on November 4, 1944, she was the daughter of Albert and Jean (Gronowski) King.

Kathleen retired from Amscan, Inc. in Harriman, NY.

Kathleen is survived by her former husband, William Varian and their daughters: Karen LaBarbera, of Warwick, Susan Pollock, of Wappingers Falls, NY and Linda Lachat, of Earlville, NY; eleven grandchildren: Genyne Bollatto, Joseph LaBarbera, Gabrielle Simons, Angelie LaBarbera, Kevin LaBarbera, Amanda Pollock, Ryan Pollock, Kyle Pollock, Michael Varian, Joshua Heffner, and Lacie Lachat; ten great-grandchildren: Thomas and Lucas Bollatto, Riley and Raelynn Simons, Hailey, Joseph, and Leah LaBarbera, Ty’leek and Aniyah Gibson, and Xander Heffner; and two brothers Eugene and Roger King, both of Florida.

Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com