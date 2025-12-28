Katherine M. Sherer of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2025. She was 78 years old.

Born on Aug. 18, 1947, in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (née Cooley) Dall.

Katherine was a bus driver with G&G Bus Company based out of Florida, N.Y. She was an avid bowler and played on a league for many years. She will be remembered for her love and kindness toward children especially.

Katherine is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert E. Sherer at home; three sons: Daniel Sherer, James Sherer, and Steven Sherer and his wife Emma; four grandchildren: Julia Ross, Robert Sherer, Jase Sherer, and Cameron Sherer; brother Edward Dall and his wife Jeanne; sister Janice Dall; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Dall, sister-in-law Mary Dall, brother-in-law Jack Sherer, and niece Rebecca Strang.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 28, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Katherine’s memory to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.