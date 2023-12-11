Kasey Becz, 43

Kasey Becz of Florida, NY, a pharmacy technician and a loving mother and wife entered into rest on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. She was 43.

She was born on June 14, 1980, in Warwick, NY.

Kasey’s passion was spending time with her husband, daughter and lab, Shadow. She enjoyed running, hiking and being outdoors with her family. She especially loved being with her daughter, Emma.

She is survived by loving husband, Adam Becz; beloved daughter, Emma Becz; sister, Kendra Wendt and husband Chris; sister, Krista Mezik and husband Steve; mother-in-law, Sharon Becz; brother-in-law, John Becz; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.