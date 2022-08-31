Karen LoSchiavo, of Warwick, NY, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Hackensack University Medical Center. She was 55 years old.

Born June 3, 1967, in Queens NY, the daughter of Thomas and Kathy (nee O’Sullivan) Bradler.

Karen was a Clinical Psychologist with a private practice in Florida, NY. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Manhattan College and later from Rutgers University where she received her doctorate. She was a member of St. Stephen Church in Warwick.

Karen loved the outdoors; foremost hiking, but also canoeing, kayaking and snowmobiling- often with her family and friends. A family statement reads, “Karen has helped so many people in her life, both professionally and privately; it became who she was.”

Karen is survived by her husband Scott LoSchiavo and her four sons Deven, Kole, Brad, and Shane. Also surviving is her mother and father Thomas and Kathy Bradler of Dumont, NJ; her brother Gregory Bradler and his wife Rose of Edgewater, NJ; sister Elizabeth Oelofse and her husband Juan of Chester, NY; Brother David Bradler and his wife Linda of Park Ridge, NJ; and Sister Kathleen Penland and her husband Forest of Warwick, NY, as well as many nieces nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 23, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Cremation will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins University to: Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Research—Dr. Pedram Argani c/o Robert Kahl Department of Pathology Johns Hopkins Medicine 600 N. Wolfe Street, Carnegie 417 Baltimore, MD 21287-6417

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com