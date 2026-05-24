Karen Bonomo

Karen Joan Bonomo, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2026, surrounded by her loving children.

Born on Aug. 23, 1943, Karen was the beloved daughter of Margaret Casey and Harold Soderlund. She lived a life centered around faith, family, and love for those closest to her.

Karen was a devoted parishioner of Holy Rosary Church, where she was an active member of the church council. Her faith was an important part of her life and guided the kindness and compassion she shared with others.

She cherished spending time with her family, especially making memories on Disney vacations and family cruises. Karen will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend whose warmth and presence brought comfort and joy to so many.

Karen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Bonomo.

She is survived by her children, Robert, Paul and Dyan and her cherished grandchildren, Madison, Nicholas, Ryan and Reagan.

Her family will forever hold her memory close in their hearts.

Memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, May 31, 2026 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 1, 2026 at the Holy Rosary RC Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Interment will immediately follow at the Warwick Cemetery, Oakland Avenue in Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society or Holy Rosary Church.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.