Justin Michael Reale, of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2022. He was 12 years old.

Born in Suffern, NY on November 27, 2009 to parents Michael and Lea (Mancuso) Reale.

A family statement reads, “Justin was a beautiful, kind soul. He was always happy, always smiling. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.” Justin was involved in the martial arts; having earned his high red belt, he was attending leadership classes at UMAC in Warwick to become an instructor. He played the trumpet in the school band. Justin also loved to swim, both in the lake and in the pool.

Justin is survived by his mother Lea Reale of Warwick; father Michael Reale and his wife Jodie of Monroe, NY; maternal grandparents Sal and Rosanne Mancuso of Tompkins Cove, NY; paternal grandparents Robert and Virginia Reale of Mays Landing, NJ; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Mary Ann Mancuso.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.

Donations in Justin’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (online at michaeljfox.org) or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741-6704 (online at cancer.org)

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com