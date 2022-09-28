June M. Hunt, of West Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022. She was 99 years old.

Born in Vernon, NJ on January 20, 1923, she was the daughter of Verne and Margaret (Paddock) Heinlein. June and her husband attended Newfoundland United Methodist Church.

June was a talented oil painter who had works exhibited at the Albert Wisner Public Library and Provident Bank of Warwick, NY. She was an active member of the Warwick Art League for several decades.

June is survived by her sister, Lois Abbiati, of Hawthorne, NJ; nieces: Barbara Hunt, Kathy Goldman, Lorraine Park and Susan Caudill; nephews Richard Austin and Dean DiLaura; great-nephew Dylan DiLaura and sister-in-law Gail DiLaura, of West Milford, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Hunt, Jr. and brother Verne L. Heinlein, Jr.

Services will be Thursday, September 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a graveside service and interment in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to West Milford First Aid Squad, 619 Ridge Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 or the West Milford Police Benevolent Association Chapter 162, P.O. Box 125, West Milford, NJ 07480-0125.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com