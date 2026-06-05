June A. (Conte) Kraemer of Warwick, NY passed away at St. Anthony Community Hospital on June 4, 2026. She was 66 years old. Loving mother and wife, former Pharmaceutical Supervisor at Microscan in Mahwah NJ.

Born in Brooklyn on June 6, 1959, she was the daughter of Peter and Marie (née Richardone) Conte. June spent many years living in Greenwood Lake and Warwick, New York.

June is survived by her husband Richard W. Kraemer; brother Richard Conte of Allentown, PA; sisters Carol Cook and Rosemary de Roberts both of Warwick, as well as nieces and nephews: Marie Cook, Nicole de Roberts, Christopher Conte, and Cathy Paniagua. She was predeceased by her daughter Melissa Marie Kraemer.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.