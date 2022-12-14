Julianna Kerstanski, of Florida, NY, an insurance claims adjuster for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Middletown, and a tax analyst for H&R Block, entered into rest on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was 63.

She was born on April 16, 1959 in Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her companion, Ken Godsey; daughters, Kelly and Emily Godsey; along with many other family members.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 13th from 3-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A private cremation will be held after the funeral mass.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com