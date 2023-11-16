Judith L. Duryea, 86

Judith L. Duryea, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on November 6, 2023.

Judy, known as “Nana” to her 11 grandchildren, was born in Warwick, NY, to Jennie (Sinsabaugh) and Henry Luft on July 11, 1937. She grew up in Warwick surrounded by a large, loving family, making countless memories with her parents, brother, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Judy loved to retell stories of her childhood, both of time on the farm with her paternal grandparents and time “in town” with her maternal grandparents. Throughout her life, Judy’s greatest joys came from time spent with family: camping trips with her children and parents, family reunions, holidays, and a random Saturday bringing in hay.

Judy met the love of her life, Bill, while attending a party in 1954. They married in 1959 and had six children together.

Judy attended Orange County Community College, earned an AS degree and worked as a medical lab technician at Horton Hospital in Middletown, NY. She later worked for 20+ years as a teaching assistant for special education in the Warwick Valley School District. Her love for children and joy in their accomplishments spanned well beyond her own family.

Judy’s days were filled with hobbies including gardening, reading, watching “her” Mets games, birding, and needle work.

Judy is survived by her husband; five children, Bill (Mary), Jonathan (Diane), Tim (Karen), Amanda (Adam) and Rebecca; her son-in-law George Normann; grandchildren, Hank, Katie, Jenny, Andy, Bailey, Jourdan, Devon, Keagan, Justin, Jacob, and Clay; and brother Richard Luft (Patricia).

She was predeceased by her parents Henry and Jennie S. Luft and her beloved daughter Melissa.

At Judy's request, there will be no public services and interment will be private and at the convenience of her family.

