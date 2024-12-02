Judith A. Green, 81

Judith A. Green of Warwick, NY, a lifetime resident of the area, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at home. She was 81. The daughter of the late Clyde Decker and Mildred Hann Decker, she was born on August 23, 1943, in Warwick, NY.

Judith was a liver transplant recipient over 31 years ago.

She is survived by her cousins Brenda Schadt (Phil), Michael Barry (Laraine), James Hann (Linda) and Terry Hann, along with several extended family members.

She was predeceased by her brother Dennis Decker.

Graveside services were held at the Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.