Josephine Young Gamble, 97, of Warwick NY, formerly of Simsbury CT, died December 30, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Stanley H. and Marjorie Coles Young and was predeceased by her husband, Richard F. “Dick” Gamble whom she met at Wethersfield High School in Connecticut in 1939. She is survived by three children: Bruce Gamble and his wife Beth, of Lenox MA, Carolyn Gamble, of Alexandria VA, and Ginny Gamble and her husband Chris Emmerich, of Warwick NY; eight grandchildren: Jonathan Gamble, Megan Caldwell, Caitlin Yengo, Devin Gamble, Thomas Gamble, Rebecca Brown, Anna Smith, and Lee Emmerich; and nine great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Richard D. Gamble, sisters Shirley Ann Young and Millicent Young Hemmann, and daughter-in-law Sarah Landrigan Gamble.

Jo was born September 25, 1925, in Cortland, NY. She grew up in Hartford and Wethersfield, CT. Jo’s many talents showed up early in life. She excelled at piano, and her gift for drawing and painting led her to consider attending art school. However, she chose nursing instead in order to play her part in helping our country during the war. She attended the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing from 1943 to 1946. Due to a severe nursing shortage, the students were pushed into critical roles. Tragedies like the Hartford Circus Fire resulted in her and classmates growing up quickly. These classmates became lifelong friends.

Through the years Jo continued to play piano, especially loving to play duets with friends and family. She attended art classes at the West Hartford Art League and the Tracy Art Center in Old Saybrook. Jo had a special interest in writing and illustrating children’s books and created some wonderfully whimsical stories for her children and grandchildren. Her lifelong love of doll houses led her to begin building and furnishing her own. These works of art represent different architectural and decorating styles. Some also depict stories such as Mary Poppins, Little Women, and Peter Pan. She sold several children’s doll houses of her own design, completely furnished and with a doll family.

Jo loved babies and the John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington recognized her for volunteer service as one of the first “Cuddlers” in the newborn Intensive Care Unit.

Her family and friends will fondly remember Jo’s kind nature, love of children, upbeat spirit, and keen – sometimes mischievous – sense of humor.

A private burial will take place in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D’Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield CT.

Donations may be made to Warwick Valley Humane Society www.wvhumane.org and Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave, Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com