Josephine Sosler, 101

Josephine Sosler died peacefully at the Kaplan family center in Newburgh, NY, on November 18, 2023.

The daughter of the late Carmelo and Amelia Grace Zingale, she was born on May 24, 1922, in Brooklyn, NY.

She was predeceased by her husband Louis and sister Catherine Sosler.

Josephine was a graduate of S.S. Seward, Florida, NY. She was employed as a clerk/typist at the Orange County Department of Social Services from which she retired in 1964. She was a charter member of the Seward Senior Citizens, Florida, NY.

Josephine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many cherished friends.

Survivors include son James and wife Marylou of Florida, NY; son Lou and wife Kathleen of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; daughter Amelia (Amy) Sosler of Middletown, NY; grandsons, Kevin and wife Lilly, Stephen and wife Nicole, Paul, Nick and wife Ann, Alex and wife Lauren; great-grandchildren, Carmelo, Mariela, Audin, Jude, Leo, and Tito; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Church 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Josephine’s family wishes to express gratitude to all of the staff at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence for their support and kindness during our mother’s time there.

Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine’s memory to the Florida Community Food Pantry, 1 N. Main Street, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.