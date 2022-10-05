Josephine “Jo” Groneman, of Warwick, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 18 at the age of 60.

Jo was the daughter of Domenico and Vittoria DiLeo and grew up in Richmond Hill, Queens. She went on to work in Manhattan for major advertising firms like McCann Erickson and BBDO. She fell in love with Warwick and moved here in 1994, eventually working at the USPS branch in the village.

Jo enjoyed gardening and was especially proud of her butterfly bushes. She was an avid romance novel reader and amazing cook, especially when making her favorite Italian family recipes, including homemade pizza. She always had her beloved kitties nearby. Most of all, Jo loved being a mom.

She is survived by her two sons, Thomas, of New York, NY, and Lucas, of Los Angeles, CA and her sister Tina, of Montrose, NY.

Private visitation and service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. In lieu of flowers or gifts, condolences may be sent online at www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.