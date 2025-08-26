Joseph W. Baltes, a cherished patriarch, and respected community member, was born into this world on Feb. 8, 1930, in the peaceful town of Frenchtown, Ohio. He passed peacefully on Aug. 21, 2025, in Fairlawn, N.J.

Joseph’s life was a tapestry of dedication and service. He proudly served his country in the Air Force for more than 20 years, a testament to his unwavering patriotism and sense of duty. Following his military career, he channeled his industrious spirit into entrepreneurship, establishing and operating Baltes Cleaning Service, which flourished under his meticulous care and strong work ethic. He was one of the founding members of the Warwick Rotarian Club.

A man of profound faith, Joseph embodied the Christian virtues of kindness, humility, and compassion. He was a guiding light to his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of crossing his path. His gentle demeanor and intelligent mind left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Joseph was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was the proud patriarch of a large and loving family, including his children Joseph D. Baltes, the late Mark Baltes, Janet Buser (Paul), Sharon Diana (John); stepchildren Terri Gott and the late (Gary Gott), Douglas Ross (Lisa), and Paula Walter (Mark). His legacy lives on through his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchild, who will forever cherish the wisdom and love he imparted. Though his siblings Gene Baltes, Marlene Bettinger, Rose Mary Raterman, and Lou Edna Fullencamp predeceased him, Joseph’s memory will be fondly remembered by his surviving sisters Helen Lovell, Carolyn Phelan, and Debbie Eaton, as well as his brother Clete Baltes.

His life was further blessed by his marriages to his late wife, Linda Baltes, and his former wife, Mildred Baltes, both of whom shared in the journey of his life’s chapters.

Joseph’s interests were as vast as the planes he adored and as adventurous as the motorcycle rides he relished. His passion for planes was not just a hobby but a reflection of his soaring spirit and love for the freedom they represented. His motorcycle adventures symbolized his appreciation for life’s journey and the open road ahead.

As we bid farewell to Joseph W. Baltes, we take solace in the knowledge that his was a life well-lived, full of purpose, love, and faith. He has left this earth for his heavenly home, where he is surely greeted with the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” We will miss his gentle presence among us, but we are comforted by the memories that will forever hold a special place in our hearts. His was a life that will continue to inspire and guide us as we remember and honor a truly remarkable man.

A visitation will be held at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00p.m.