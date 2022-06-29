Joseph “Uncle Joes” Berlingieri, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2022. He was 58 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 24, 1964, he was the son of Domenico and the late Caroline (nee Peccia) Berlingieri.

Joe worked in finance his entire career; he started in finance on the trading floor with JPC Brokerage in NYC and then became a mortgage broker for CitiScape. He later opened his own business in Warwick, Joseph Equity, where he served Warwick and the surrounding communities.

A family statement reads, “Joe was an avid sports fan who followed the Yankees and Jets. He always wanted to play for the Yankees. ‘Uncle Joes’ loved to watch his nieces’ and nephews’ sporting and school events. To his own surprise, in recent years, Joe enjoyed watching golf and making fantasy lineups with his father, and he almost won the big one. He played men’s softball and coached teams in Warwick through the years. He loved to sing, whether at a party or at karaoke nights. He was quite the dancer in his day!”

Joe is survived by his father, Domenico of Chicago, IL; sister Teresa Luceri and her husband Thomas and brother Dominic Berlingieri and his wife Wendy, both of Warwick; and nieces and nephews: Carolina, Maria, Giovanni, Domenico, Gabriel and Franco.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com