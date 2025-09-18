Joseph R. Piccirillo of Warwick, N.Y., (formerly of Sparkill, N.Y.) passed away on Sept. 13, 2025, at Garnet Medical Center, Wallkill, N.Y., after a long illness. He was 63 years old.

Born in Nyack, N.Y., April 5, 1962, he was the son of Anthony and Clara (née Socia) Piccirillo.

Joe worked for the Town of Ramapo in Suffern for 31 years. Joe liked to fish and go crabbing. He loved racing RC cars.

Joe is survived by beloved wife of 37 years, Audrey (née Stevens); brother Louis Piccirillo of Binghamton, N.Y.; sister Linda Lenord of N.C.; one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Alice Hendrickson.

Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.