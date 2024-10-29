Joseph P. Murtie, 74, Watertown, NY, (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on Tuesday, October 22 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Born July 29, 1950, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Mary (Mayo) Murtie and the late Edgar Murtie.

Joseph enlisted in the United State Marine Corps in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1972. Following his service, he went to work as a telephone technician for the Warwick Valley phone company in Warwick.

Joe is survived by his mother Mary Murtie of Warwick; daughter Jamie Murtie; two sons, Ryan and his wife Jessica of Watertown, and Jason Murtie of San Diego, Calif.; three grandchildren, Connor, Riley, and Kylie Murtie; and two brothers Bruce and Richard Murtie. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandson Ryder, sister Maureen, and brother Robert.

Visitation: Monday, October 28, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.