Joseph F. Scannello, 91

Joseph F. Scannello of Warwick, NY, passed away on November 28, 2024, at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Middletown, NY. He was 91 years old.

Born on January 10, 1933, in Queens, NY, he was the son of John and Anna (nee LaMotta) Scannello. He was predeceased by brother John Scannello.

Joseph joined the U.S. Army at a young age. While he was serving in the U.S. Army reserves, he was called into active duty. He was proud to serve his country and was honorably discharged.

Joseph was an accountant at IBM in Elmsford, NY, for 25 years. He was an avid sports fan that loved the New York Yankees and Giants.

Married to the late Sharon Dillion Scannello for 63 years (2023), Joseph leaves to grieve: their five children, Wendy Desimini and her husband Vito (North White Plains, NY), Valerie Rescigno (Whitehouse Station, NJ), Joseph Scannello (Hilliard, Ohio), Robert Scannello (Jamestown, NY), and Richard Scannello and his wife Kathy (Pine Island, NY); grandchildren Andrew Rescigno and his wife Jessica, Bryanna and her husband Noah Peebles, Matthew Desimini, Lyndsey Rescigno and her husband Tanner Pfendner, Rachael Scannello, Justin Scannello; and Megan Scannello; and four great-grandchildren, Max, Milo, Kai, and Dylan.

Visitation: Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, December 9, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Interment: Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.