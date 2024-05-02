Joseph D. Oszmanski, 63

Joseph D. Oszmanski of Unionville, NY, passed away on April 26, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern. He was 63 years old. Born in Bayonne, NJ, on December 15, 1960, he was the son of Joseph and Pearl (nee Kaufman) Oszmanski.

Joe served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. Joe was a cable operator for REMEE Products Corp., in Florida, NY. Joe had many hobbies, some of which included building and flying his model airplanes. He also enjoyed fishing as well as crabbing. Joe was very artistic, he especially loved to draw. He was a seafood chef for many years and continued that passion throughout his life. Joe was also an avid gardener, who appreciated watching his plants grow from seeds.

Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Joe leaves to grieve his wife Diane (nee Swantek); their children Christina Oszmanski and Joseph Oszmanski Jr; his mother Pearl Turner; brother Steven Oszmanski and his wife Janine; sisters Carleen Gressel and her husband Anthony and Melissa Dunn and her husband Gerry; grandchildren Paulie, Jayden, Kylie, Skyleigh, and Brooklyn; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Anthony Oszmanski, father Jerry Turner and biological father Joseph Oszmanski.

Inurnment will take place on August 13, 2024, at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.