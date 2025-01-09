Joseph Christian Walter, 68

Joseph Christian Walter of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on January 6, 2025, at his home. He was 68. The son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Davenport Walter, he was born on April 30, 1956, in Warwick, NY.

Joe was a 42-year member of the Raymond Hose Company, Warwick. He served 20 years as a commissioner of the Warwick Fire District where he was a past chairman.

Joe retired after 30 years as an operation manager for Amscan, was a welder and machinist for Walter Equipment and, along with his wife, they ran Edenville General Store.

He enjoyed tractor pulling, mechanical work, working on and restoring a 1936 Sanford fire truck, and his family.

He is survived by his wife Deborah A. Bulger Walter, son Peter Walter and wife Amy, Laura Miller and husband Scott H. Jr., sister Susan Black, nephew Dennis Black, niece Kate Grace Black, and several grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Edward Walter.

Memorial: Saturday March 22, 2025, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Raymond Firehouse, 200 West St., Warwick, NY 10990.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, or to the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.

The family would like to send out a special “Thank You” to Hospice, Good Samaritan Home Healthcare and Dulcie.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.