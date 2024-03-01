Joseph Buttafuoco, 89

Joseph Buttafuoco of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2024, at Garnet Medical Center. He was 89 years old.

Born December 25, 1934, he was the son of Giacomo and Rose (nee Cannella) Buttafuoco. He was married for 65 years to Janet (nee Smith) who predeceased him in 2020.

Joseph worked for 40 years as a train conductor with N.J. Transit. He was an usher and volunteer at St. Stephen Church

He is survived by their children Karen Carlstrom of Middletown, NY, Lori DeGeorge of Sayville, NY, Lisa Jackson and her husband Robert of Warwick, NY, and Joseph Buttafuoco Jr. of Peekskill, NY; six grandchildren, Gregory and Michael Carlstrom, Christina Latorre, Frank DeGeorge, and Colin and Nicholas Jackson; as well as four great-grandchildren, Zachary and Sean Carlstrom and Eden and Elias Latorre; sister Rose O’Leary; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his beloved wife Janet, Joe was predeceased by his sister Maryanne Mirabella, his brother August “Augie” Buttafuoco, and his sons-in-law Daniel Carlstrom and Frank DeGeorge.

Visitation: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral mass: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith and Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.