Joseph A. O’Regan, 90

Joseph A. O’Regan of Warwick, NY, formerly of Pompton Lakes, NJ, and Astoria, NY, passed away on November 23, 2023. He was 90 years old.

Born in Patrickswell, County Limerick, Ireland, on October 9, 1933, he was the son of the late David and Catherine (nee Reidy) O’Regan.

Joseph was a retired pump mechanic for Port Authority Trans Hudson (PATH) in Hoboken, NJ, and had served in the United States Army from 1957-1958. He was a parishioner of St. Stephen Church Warwick, NY, and was amazing with his hands as a builder and fixer of all things.

He loved his Irish heritage but was a proud American. He also loved traditional Irish music and was an accomplished button accordion musician. Joseph was a great fan of the game of hurling, which he had played as a younger man. He was a dedicated friend to all and made time to visit with his circle of friends with whom he shared Irish newspapers and stories.

He is survived by his loving wife Cathy M. O’Regan (nee Healy) of Warwick; son Sean O’Regan and his wife Renee of Greenwood Lake, NY; son Joe O’Regan and his wife Amy of Minisink, NY; and daughter Maureen Kelly and her husband John of Warwick. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Tristan and Connor O’Regan and Regan, Siobhan, and Erin Kelly, as well as many adored nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Sean O’Regan and sister Elizabeth O’ Regan.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 30 at St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment followed at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joseph’s memory to The American Heart Association American Stroke Association to PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.