Joseph A. Ciappara, Jr., a resident of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence. He was 61. The son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Sandra Roetman Ciappara, Joseph was born on December 30, 1960, in Ridgewood, NJ.

Joseph was truly one of a kind. Whether you saw him sitting on his porch or walking his dog, Mia, in town he always had a smile on his face. He always knew how to make you laugh with his goofy sense of humor. Joseph had such a positive attitude, always making friends everywhere he went. He was a passionate baseball fan, a music enthusiast, and most importantly proud to be a father. His memories will live on with those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Joseph is survived by his loving children Taylor and Laurel and his nurturing sister Cathy.

Memorial visitation will be held on July 24, 2022, from 11:00-1:00 at the Warwick Center - Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow in the Port Ewen Room (Lower Level) of the chapel.

Memorial donations in Joseph’s name may be made to Pets Alive Animal Shelter, 363 Derby Rd, Middletown, NY, 10940, or to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Ln, Newburgh, NY, 12550.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.