Jorge Mendoza, a 26-year resident of Rock Tavern, N.Y., passed away on March 15, 2026, at the age of 64.

The son of Olga Mendoza, he was born in Ecuador on November 22, 1961.

Jorge worked as a Coca-Cola Merchandiser for 15 years.

Jorge was a beloved son, husband, and father.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ileana Mendoza, his son, Andrew Mendoza, his wife, Kiara Mendoza, and his daughter, Victoria Mendoza.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Ingrid Baque, Galo Mendoza Jr., Angelo Baque, Christopher Mendoza, Jessica Mendoza, Michael Mendoza, Eric Quinones, Javier Moreira and Olga Blake along with his siblings, Blanca Elena Mendoza Chassi (widow), Galo Mendoza, Jose Mendoza and his wife, Ingrid Mendoza, Maria Moreira and her husband Manuel Moreira and Olga Beatriz Gomez.

A Life Celebration will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

The family entrusted Jorge’s care to the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

Cremation care will be provided under the direct supervision of Brendan Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the ASPCA in honor of Jorge.